Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Sector Perform

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

