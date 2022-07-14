Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

