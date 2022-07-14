Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 4.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 63,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 172,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

