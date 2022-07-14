RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Bank of America

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,605. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

