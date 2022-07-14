RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00099239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

