Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 558,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 312,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

