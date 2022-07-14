Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 5,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.