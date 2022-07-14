Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MDY traded down $8.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,012. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

