Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($44.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 51,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.04. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

