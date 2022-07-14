Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.57

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 102905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

