Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

