Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.25) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.05 ($8.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.55. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($10.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

