Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.72

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.72 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 21046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIS. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a market cap of C$788.64 million and a PE ratio of 61.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.27.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.95%.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

