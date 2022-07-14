Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

