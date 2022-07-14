Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 9,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

