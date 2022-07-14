Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

