Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in June

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 1,209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,125.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($61.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($76.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

SCOTF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

