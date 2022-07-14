scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,402. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

