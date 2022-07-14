Scrypta (LYRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $17,405.40 and approximately $15.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00135275 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,546,208 coins and its circulating supply is 22,746,208 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

