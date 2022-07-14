Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 2,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $985.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,272.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
