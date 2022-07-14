Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 2,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $985.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,272.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 272,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.