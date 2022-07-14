Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $164.81 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $164.81 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00210648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00495657 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

