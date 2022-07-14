Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on the stock.

Seeing Machines stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.06 ($0.07). 2,760,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,465. The company has a market capitalization of £251.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.34 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

