Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on the stock.
Seeing Machines stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.06 ($0.07). 2,760,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,465. The company has a market capitalization of £251.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.34 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26.
Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
