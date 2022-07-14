SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 86.1% in June

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 22,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,762. SEEK has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brasil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company engages in the operation of online employment websites; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite; Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks; and Zhaopin, a career platform.

