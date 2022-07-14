Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 6.1%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28. 12,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 645,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
