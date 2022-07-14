Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 6.1%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28. 12,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 645,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

