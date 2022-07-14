Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,238,606. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 437,089 shares of company stock worth $36,720,444. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

