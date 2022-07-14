Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.47.

SHAK stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 36,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

