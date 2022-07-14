Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 3.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 31,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 914,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Specifically, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

