Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
