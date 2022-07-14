Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

