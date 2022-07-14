Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Shares Down 30.7%

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) fell 30.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,650% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
About Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SZKBF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.