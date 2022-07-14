Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Shares Down 30.7%

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) fell 30.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,650% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

