Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Rises By 310.2%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 815,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Avanti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

