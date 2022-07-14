Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rises By 372.6%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 372.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COVTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Covestro from €62.00 ($62.00) to €58.50 ($58.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 109,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,140. Covestro has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

