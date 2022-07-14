Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Drops By 67.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CTMX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.