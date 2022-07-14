Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Drops By 67.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CTMX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
