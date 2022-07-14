Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 80.8%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DAKT remained flat at $$3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 259,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,167. Daktronics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.