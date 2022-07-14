Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 80.8%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:DAKT remained flat at $$3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 259,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,167. Daktronics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
