Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 75.2%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

E-Home Household Service stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 765,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,684. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.