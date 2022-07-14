Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 68.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ENRT stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,543. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.