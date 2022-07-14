Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 68.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENRT stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,543. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

