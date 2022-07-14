Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declines By 75.0%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

