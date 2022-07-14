Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Drops By 87.7%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 30,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

