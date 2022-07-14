Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Declines By 91.0%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRGSF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

