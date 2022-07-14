Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Increases By 600.9%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 600.9% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,170 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,101,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,355,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,904,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,892. HumanCo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.