Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Declines By 97.9%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Thursday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

