Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Decreases By 66.8%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

