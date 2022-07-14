Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Decreases By 66.8%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
