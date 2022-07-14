Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Decreases By 98.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $47.62.
About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)
