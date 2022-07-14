Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 98.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 142,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,761. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

