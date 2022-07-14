Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Drops By 95.3%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE RONI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 11,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 705,616 shares during the period. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

