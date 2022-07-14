Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Declines By 93.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 39,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

