Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Declines By 93.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 39,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Sandfire Resources America (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.