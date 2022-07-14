Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Increases By 372.3%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 372.3% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,349. Shimano has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

