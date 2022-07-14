SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.59. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

