SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.59. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

