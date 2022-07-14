SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 34881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

