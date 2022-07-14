Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

