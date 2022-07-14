Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

